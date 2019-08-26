Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.89

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $4.28. Seeing Machines shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 748,082 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.75. The firm has a market cap of $144.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

About Seeing Machines (LON:SEE)

Seeing Machines Limited develops computer vision related technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Guardian, which detects driver fatigue incidents and prevents those events; and FOVIO driver monitoring systems. The company serves automotive, commercial fleet, aviation, rail, and off-road markets.

