Selfkey Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.06 Million (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $5.06 million and approximately $404,472.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Binance, OKEx and IDEX. In the last week, Selfkey has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $512.56 or 0.04969314 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00044990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000201 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, RightBTC, ABCC, Kucoin, Tidex, Binance and OKEx. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

