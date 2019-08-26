SelfSell Price Hits $0.0044 on Major Exchanges (SSC)

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One SelfSell coin can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitinka, LBank and OKEx. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $2.18 million worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00034673 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Bitinka and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

