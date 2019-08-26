Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,521,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,344,000 after acquiring an additional 253,809 shares during the period. BB&T Corp raised its position in Sempra Energy by 65.2% during the first quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 5,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the first quarter worth $731,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Sempra Energy by 4.6% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its position in Sempra Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRE. Bank of America cut shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,257,119.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SRE stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.88. 25,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,653,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.39. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $104.88 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

