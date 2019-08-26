Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

SRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

Shares of SRE traded up $2.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $141.79. 1,219,460 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,518. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $104.88 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.09). Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jeffrey W. Martin sold 9,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.85, for a total value of $1,257,119.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,872,541.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

