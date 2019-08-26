Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,765 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 4,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $6,270,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,621,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank raised its position in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 7,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $1,197.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet to $1,225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,371.05.

GOOGL stock traded up $13.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1,166.92. 61,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,973. The stock has a market cap of $826.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $977.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,296.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,171.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,159.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $14.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.49 by $2.72. The business had revenue of $31.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 23.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 51.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

