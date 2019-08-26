Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $556,000 Holdings in Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats Inc (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH owned about 0.07% of Malibu Boats worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 820,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after buying an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after buying an additional 51,162 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 1,412.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MBUU. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Malibu Boats from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on Malibu Boats and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $26.21. 11,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,299. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $581.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Malibu Boats Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

