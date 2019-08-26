Shaker Investments LLC OH Has $778,000 Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Shaker Investments LLC OH lessened its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 858.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,115,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,045,000 after buying an additional 6,373,267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,007,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 659.1% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 50,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,209,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,504,000 after buying an additional 728,291 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $53.74. The stock had a trading volume of 9,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,782. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $53.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88.

