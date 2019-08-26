Shaker Investments LLC OH Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

Shaker Investments LLC OH acquired a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 40,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,128,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 2nd quarter worth about $281,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LPSN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of LivePerson to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 16,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $447,904.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 4,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $117,852.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,075. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LivePerson stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, reaching $40.06. 12,958 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,790. LivePerson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $40.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92 and a 200 day moving average of $29.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -174.17 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $71.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.16 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that LivePerson, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

