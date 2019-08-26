Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Given a $31.00 Price Target by Pivotal Research Analysts

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) received a $31.00 target price from equities researchers at Pivotal Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pivotal Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.65% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Shoe Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Shoe Carnival from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shoe Carnival stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Shoe Carnival has a 52 week low of $21.47 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.65 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $377.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCVL. United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, sport bags, backpacks, scarves, and wallets.

