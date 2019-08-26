Short Interest in Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) Declines By 32.6%

Alcentra Capital Corp (NASDAQ:ABDC) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the July 15th total of 23,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABDC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 120.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 240,027 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 456,870 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,196 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Alcentra Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Alcentra Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 127,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 19,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABDC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.83. 94,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,668. Alcentra Capital has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.58.

Alcentra Capital (NASDAQ:ABDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Alcentra Capital had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Alcentra Capital will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. Alcentra Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Alcentra Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

About Alcentra Capital

Alcentra Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in lower middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in healthcare, business services, defense, government services, telecom and technology, media, infrastructure maintenance and logistics, and oil and gas services sector.

