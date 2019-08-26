Short Interest in Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) Declines By 39.8%

Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNA) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a decline of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 144,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 137,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allena Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,528 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 431,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 41,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

ALNA stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,237. The firm has a market cap of $102.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.80. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Equities analysts anticipate that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Allena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults.

