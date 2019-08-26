Short Interest in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) Drops By 43.6%

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AQXP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$3.68 during trading hours on Monday. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 371,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $1,114,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 603,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 109,350 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 350,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 74,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals by 2,404,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 72,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapeutics for chronic urological conditions by inflammation and pain. The company focuses on a library of novel compounds that activate SH2-containing inositol-5'-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) to develop therapeutics for application in inflammation, inflammatory pain, and blood cancers.

