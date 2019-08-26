Short Interest in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Grows By 550.0%

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 550.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Meridian Bank stock remained flat at $$17.89 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of -0.07. Meridian Bank has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $18.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.40.

Get Meridian Bank alerts:

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.38 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Context BH Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bank by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 38,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 13,518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Meridian Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Meridian Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Meridian Bank Company Profile

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.