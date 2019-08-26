SIGA Technologies (OTCMKTS:SIGA) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIGA)’s stock price rose 5.3% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.19, approximately 107,891 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 175,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Specifically, Director Paul G. Savas purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.08 per share, for a total transaction of $50,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dennis E. Hruby sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $280,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of SIGA Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in SIGA Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SIGA Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is engaged in the development and commercialization of solutions for various unmet medical needs and biothreats. The Company’s lead product is TPOXX, an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses infections. TPOXX is a small-molecule drug delivered to the Strategic Stockpile under the Project BioShield Act of 2004 (Project BioShield).

Featured Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.