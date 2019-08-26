Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at DA Davidson

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SMPL. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Simply Good Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Simply Good Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.00.

SMPL stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.17. Simply Good Foods has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 8.63 and a quick ratio of 7.57.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $429,623.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Hanno E. Holm sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $48,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 59,013 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 245.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 834,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,778,000 after purchasing an additional 593,243 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 437.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

