Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) Short Interest Update

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,124,800 shares, an increase of 82.7% from the July 15th total of 3,352,900 shares. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David D. Smith acquired 395,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.10 per share, for a total transaction of $21,764,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,410,000. Barings LLC bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $890,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBGI traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $43.21. 412,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,342,115. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $66.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.93. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $771.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.88%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SBGI. Evercore ISI set a $50.00 price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Company Profile

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

