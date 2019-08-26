SingularDTV Trading Up 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, OKEx and Livecoin. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00245557 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.91 or 0.01260230 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000680 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019997 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00093693 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000415 BTC.

SingularDTV Token Profile

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularDTV’s official website is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Binance, OKEx, Braziliex, Ethfinex, Livecoin, HitBTC, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

