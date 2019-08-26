SingularityNET (AGI) Price Up 7.6% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. SingularityNET has a market cap of $19.55 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for about $0.0362 or 0.00000351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Ethfinex, Liqui and DragonEX. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009682 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00252402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.71 or 0.01275017 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000666 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020076 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00094901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000411 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET was first traded on December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, Tidex, Binance, IDEX, Ethfinex, Kucoin and Liqui. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

