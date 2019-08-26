Soarcoin (SOAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $447,258.00

Soarcoin (CURRENCY:SOAR) traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Soarcoin has a market cap of $447,258.00 and approximately $4,489.00 worth of Soarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Soarcoin has traded down 35.7% against the US dollar. One Soarcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00250623 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $133.65 or 0.01294014 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000685 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020210 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00095047 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Soarcoin Token Profile

Soarcoin’s launch date was March 10th, 2017. Soarcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,081,369,353 tokens. Soarcoin’s official website is soarlabs.org. Soarcoin’s official Twitter account is @soarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soarcoin Token Trading

Soarcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Soarcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Soarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

