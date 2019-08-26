Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $23.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $29.00.

SQM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $32.00 target price on Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.50.

Get Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile alerts:

NYSE SQM opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 1 year low of $22.71 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.39.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $494.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.73 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 156.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 453.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 413.8% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

Further Reading: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.