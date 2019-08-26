Solaris Price Tops $0.27 (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 68.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. One Solaris coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinExchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. Solaris has a market cap of $466,094.00 and $142.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Solaris has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000196 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Solaris Coin Profile

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,714,237 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OOOBTC, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

