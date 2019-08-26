Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys New Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,832,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,746,000 after acquiring an additional 458,752 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 56,343,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,954,000 after buying an additional 195,230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,904,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,529,000 after buying an additional 529,694 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 72.0% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,155,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,823,000 after buying an additional 2,157,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 141.3% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,105,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,977,000 after buying an additional 2,403,920 shares in the last quarter. 17.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. ValuEngine lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.96.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $44.80. 1,185,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,545,438. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.30 and a fifty-two week high of $45.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca plc will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

