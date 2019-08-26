Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $2.57 Million in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 217,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.07% of DNP Select Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 63.1% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 26.6% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DNP traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.57. 18,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,786. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.