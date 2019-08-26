Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $3.33 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 7,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Motco lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,806,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,205. The firm has a market cap of $126.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.03% and a negative return on equity of 80.96%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other news, VP Michael R. Kunst purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,660.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total transaction of $96,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

