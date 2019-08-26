Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New $4.60 Million Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 83,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,602,000. Southern comprises approximately 1.4% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SO. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of Southern by 144.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $641,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,625.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $446,742.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,014.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 765,761 shares of company stock valued at $42,205,297. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SO traded up $0.47 on Monday, reaching $58.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,291,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,449,994. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.78%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SO shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.10.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

