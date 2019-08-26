Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 446.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $233.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

NEE traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $222.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,369. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $164.25 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $106.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $212.04 and its 200-day moving average is $198.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 5,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.26, for a total value of $1,189,879.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,717,326.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 44,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.85, for a total value of $9,657,848.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,878 shares of company stock worth $17,312,768 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

