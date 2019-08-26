Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 11,178 Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Baxter International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Baxter International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Baxter International by 0.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 20,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 price target on Baxter International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $87.00 target price on Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.27.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $103,237.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,645.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $47,712.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,990.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,863 shares of company stock valued at $847,608 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.88. The stock had a trading volume of 61,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,071,691. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.71. Baxter International Inc has a 52-week low of $61.05 and a 52-week high of $88.48.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 14.28%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

