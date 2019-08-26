Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 8,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,204,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,152,000 after acquiring an additional 385,408 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $2,000,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

NYSE:BAC traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,663,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,263,816. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $253.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $23.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 11.95%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 22.99%.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

