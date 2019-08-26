Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Visa by 117.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 124,708 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,643,000 after buying an additional 67,451 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Visa by 40.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,742 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,071,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in Visa by 5.3% in the second quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its position in Visa by 94.2% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 2,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $177.32. The company had a trading volume of 125,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,191,987. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $184.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.56. The stock has a market cap of $357.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.46.

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $639,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Arbitrage

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.