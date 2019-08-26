Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE) Trading Down 100%

Southcross Energy Partners LP (NYSE:SXE) shares fell 100% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32, 0 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 59,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,136.66.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43.

About Southcross Energy Partners (NYSE:SXE)

Southcross Energy Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas gathering, processing, treating, compression, and transportation services in the United States. The company also offers natural gas liquid (NGL) fractionation and transportation services. In addition, it supplies natural gas to industrial, commercial, and power generation customers, as well as local distribution companies.

