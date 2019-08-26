Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.20.

SWX has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Williams Capital upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th.

In other news, SVP Justin L. Brown acquired 418 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,031.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,720 shares in the company, valued at $493,064. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John P. Hester sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $181,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,076.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $400,730. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Gas by 39.4% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 21,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWX traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $87.74. 4,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,316. Southwest Gas has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $91.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $713.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Southwest Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

