Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Spark Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOV) dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.74, approximately 1,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 36,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.22.

About Spark Networks (NASDAQ:LOV)

Spark Networks SE operates online dating sites and mobile applications. It focuses on catering professionals and highly educated singles with serious relationship intentions in North America and other international markets. The company operates its dating platforms under the EliteSingles, SilverSingles, JDate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe, and Attractive World brands.

