SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) Stake Trimmed by NYL Investors LLC

NYL Investors LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of NYL Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NYL Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000.

SPAB traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.79. The company had a trading volume of 325,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,159. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $27.24 and a 12-month high of $29.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.68.

