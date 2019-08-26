SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Acquired by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

SPY stock traded up $2.79 on Monday, hitting $287.64. 5,144,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,731,297. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $302.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.11 and a 200-day moving average of $287.19.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

