SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by Motco

Motco reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Motco’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 43.2% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $662,000.

SPY stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $287.64. 5,144,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,731,297. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.19. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a one year low of $233.76 and a one year high of $302.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

