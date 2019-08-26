SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Bought by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up approximately 1.4% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $25,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MDY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 132.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 443,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,392,000 after buying an additional 252,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $43,564,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 281.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,383,000 after buying an additional 109,797 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,327,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,483,000 after buying an additional 70,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $15,346,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

MDY stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $337.46. 105,169 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,616. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $350.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $348.65. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $284.45 and a one year high of $374.10.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.