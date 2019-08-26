Spectre.ai Utility Token (SXUT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Over the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0667 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bibox and IDEX. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $5,845.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $513.48 or 0.04978512 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00045082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000202 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Token Profile

SXUT is a token. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai.

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

