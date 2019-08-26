Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Price Reaches $0.22 on Exchanges

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 26th. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $4.98 million and approximately $4,222.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Livecoin and Bisq.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00007842 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00024470 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00011972 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.21 or 0.02218071 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005111 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00025516 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io.

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bisq, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

