Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $171.45.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Spotify in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Spotify in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spotify in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Spotify to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPOT traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.35. 451,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,787. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.12. Spotify has a one year low of $103.29 and a one year high of $196.95.

Spotify (NASDAQ:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.20) earnings per share. Spotify’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify by 40.7% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Spotify by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in Spotify by 1.1% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

About Spotify

Spotify Technology SA is an innovative digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company enables on-demand streaming of audio content and aim to combat music piracy by offering a user experience, while monetizing licensed content with both an ad-supported, free-to-the-user model and a premium, paid model.

