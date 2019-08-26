Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 612,692 shares.The stock last traded at $12.25 and had previously closed at $12.25.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1,500.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 56.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is a closed end investment trust, which engages in the investments and holding substantially all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its objective is to provides a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors. The company was founded on August 28, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

