SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPX Flow were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPX Flow by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 1st quarter worth about $234,000. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FLOW traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,917. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.22. SPX Flow Inc has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $54.13.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.09). SPX Flow had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $385.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. SPX Flow’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that SPX Flow Inc will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of SPX Flow from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SPX Flow currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

