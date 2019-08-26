Stealth Hits 1-Day Volume of $4,871.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Stealth has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $4,871.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000513 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Stealth has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003938 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001162 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001931 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00068039 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Stealth Coin Profile

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 33,030,726 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org. Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin.

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

