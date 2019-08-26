Steelhead Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 1,800 Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

Steelhead Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Q2 by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Q2 by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Q2 from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Q2 in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Compass Point assumed coverage on Q2 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Q2 from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Q2 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

NYSE QTWO traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $89.76. 5,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,812. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.03 and a beta of 1.38. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $43.41 and a 12 month high of $93.63.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.10 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew P. Flake sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.52, for a total transaction of $2,013,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,088,399.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Odus Edward Wittenburg, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $1,117,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,388.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 463,537 shares of company stock valued at $34,694,218. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

