Stefan Ortmanns Sells 9,700 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Stefan Ortmanns sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $169,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,046,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stefan Ortmanns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Stefan Ortmanns sold 6,091 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $103,547.00.

NUAN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,188. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.93 million. Research analysts predict that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 10.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,946,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,212 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $12,960,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 612.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,454,000 after buying an additional 670,463 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth about $8,476,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 35.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,912,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,540,000 after buying an additional 499,879 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NUAN. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

