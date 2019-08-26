Stifel Nicolaus Boosts World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) Price Target to $46.00

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE INT opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.91. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. World Fuel Services has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $41.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other World Fuel Services news, EVP Robert Alexander Lake sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total transaction of $175,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,952,753.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $332,415. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 4,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 515,659 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,781,000 after purchasing an additional 465,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in World Fuel Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,710,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 711,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 396,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

