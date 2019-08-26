StrongHands (SHND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $636,006.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 26th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Coindeal and BiteBTC. StrongHands has a market cap of $636,006.00 and approximately $1,532.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About StrongHands

StrongHands (SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,076,538,120,677 coins and its circulating supply is 9,316,306,947,222 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Coindeal, STEX, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

