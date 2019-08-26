Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Summit Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SMMF opened at $23.91 on Friday. Summit Financial Group has a one year low of $17.94 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a market cap of $316.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 24.74% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $26.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Summit Financial Group will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Financial Group news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller purchased 4,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO H Charles Maddy III sold 8,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $232,003.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMMF. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 624,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 46,965 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after acquiring an additional 39,175 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 53.7% in the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 106,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 37,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 176,853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 28,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

