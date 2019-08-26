Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Hits New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as C$12.30 and last traded at C$53.22, with a volume of 307962 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.85.

Specifically, Senior Officer Colm Joseph Freyne sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.54, for a total value of C$949,264.20. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.30, for a total transaction of C$1,045,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,437,293.99. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,936 shares of company stock worth $2,955,334.

SLF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$58.00.

The stock has a market cap of $31.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13.54. The company has a current ratio of 10,847.75, a quick ratio of 10,082.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$53.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.86%.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

