Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Purchases $9,789,000.00 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Global Long Opportunitie Tiger acquired 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.06 per share, with a total value of $9,789,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Global Long Opportunitie Tiger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 29th, Global Long Opportunitie Tiger acquired 46,515 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $848,898.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,257,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,240. Sunrun Inc has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $21.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 222.9% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,235 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RUN. Roth Capital set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

